Turkmenistan, Korea discuss energy and petrochemicals cooperation

Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Turkmenistan and South Korea discussed cooperation in energy and petrochemicals sectors.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in South Korea following a meeting between Ambassador Begench Durdyyev and Korea International Trade Association Vice President Lee Sang-jun.

"The Republic of Korea emphasized broad opportunities for cooperation in energy, petrochemicals," the embassy said.

Cooperation in transportation, infrastructure modernization sectors, as well as in smart cities and urban development were also revieweb by the participants, the report says.

According to the press release, the sides also discussed preparations for economic events to be held on the sidelines of the upcoming Central Asia - Republic of Korea summit in Seoul in September 2026.

The statement noted that Turkmenistan underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation and engaging Korean partners in the preparation process.

The embassy added that both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further expanding cooperation in strategically important sectors ahead of the summit.

Meanwhile, South Korea has become one of Turkmenistan’s key Asian industrial and technology partners, particularly in shipbuilding, petrochemicals and industrial engineering. A central pillar of cooperation is the Balkan Shipbuilding and Repair Plant in Turkmenbashi, where Korean companies have participated in technology transfer, engineering support and workforce training. The facility was developed with involvement of South Korean partners, including Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology Co., Ltd., which has provided technical expertise for the modernization of Turkmenistan’s maritime production capabilities.

A notable result of this cooperation is the commissioning of the cargo vessel Gadamly in May 2026, built at the Balkan Shipbuilding and Repair Plant with Korean technological assistance and recently put into operation by Turkmenistan. Alongside shipbuilding, South Korean firms are also engaged in broader industrial cooperation in Turkmenistan, including petrochemical projects, transport infrastructure development and urban modernization initiatives, reflecting Seoul’s role as a long-term partner in the country’s industrial diversification strategy.