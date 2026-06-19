Uzbekistan, Russia reinforce alliance through parliamentary engagement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Uzbekistan and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnership and expanding interparliamentary cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis, following the meeting took place between Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, and Alexey Yerkhov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Uzbekistan.

During the discussions, the two sides exchanged views on prospects for further developing the multifaceted strategic relationship between Uzbekistan and Russia, with a particular focus on enhancing parliamentary ties.

Both parties emphasized that interparliamentary cooperation plays an increasingly important role in strengthening bilateral relations, contributing to more effective coordination across political, economic, and humanitarian areas.

The Uzbek side noted that relations between the two countries are developing consistently in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, underpinned by mutual trust, open dialogue, and strong political commitment at the highest level.

"In recent years, cooperation between the parliaments of Uzbekistan and Russia has taken on new dimensions," Alexey Yerkhov said. "Mutual visits, joint events, and regular contacts are helping to strengthen practical cooperation between the two sides."

The talks also touched on a wide range of bilateral cooperation areas, including political dialogue, trade and investment, nuclear energy, education, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Special attention was given to interregional cooperation projects, which were described as contributing to economic activity, job creation, and improved living standards in both countries.

Both sides noted that such initiatives are helping elevate Uzbekistan–Russia relations to a qualitatively new level of cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue close and constructive engagement aimed at further strengthening multifaceted cooperation, including the expansion of interparliamentary and interregional ties.