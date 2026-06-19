Milli Majlis hosts talks on future Azerbaijan-OIC relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Milli Majlis, Zahid Oruj, met with a delegation led by the Executive Director of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hadi Bin Ali Al-Yami, who is visiting our country.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, during the meeting, the Chairman of the Committee shared his views on the current state and future development directions of Azerbaijan-OIC relations.

He drew attention to the fact that this organization is an important platform for resolving issues of concern to member countries. The Chairman of the Committee highly appreciated the guest's participation in the International Baku Summit of Ombudsmen held yesterday on the topic "Human Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities, Risks and Responsibilities".

During the conversation, views were exchanged on the issues of Islamic solidarity, the role of the OIC in protecting human rights, and the impact of artificial intelligence on human rights.

Expressing gratitude for the meeting, Hadi Bin Ali Al-Yami, Executive Director of the Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the OIC, spoke about the importance of the International Baku Summit of Ombudsmen held in Baku yesterday. He noted that such events are of great importance in terms of mutual exchange of experience. He noted that the fact that the 20th session of the Parliamentary Union Conference of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be held in Baku in a few days also testifies to the high prestige of Azerbaijan at the international level. The guest drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan is an active member of the OIC and has made valuable contributions to the development of this organization during the chairmanship of our country.

During the conversation, Deputy Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Milli Majlis Arzukhan Ali-zadeh, members Sevil Mikayilova, Vugar Rahimzadeh shared their views on artificial intelligence and new generation human rights, Azerbaijan's activities in the OIC, and our country's relations with the Islamic world.