AIIB eyes expanded co-op opportunities with Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov met with a delegation led by Xiaohong Yan, Director General for the Public Sector at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), to discuss ongoing projects and prospects for expanding cooperation in infrastructure, transport, and energy.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s press service, the meeting reviewed AIIB-backed projects in Azerbaijan and explored opportunities for deeper collaboration in key development sectors.

Karimov highlighted the importance of the partnership with AIIB in supporting Azerbaijan’s sustainable economic development priorities. He noted that the bank has already provided financing for projects in energy, transport, and renewable energy.

He also pointed to the Multi-Year Investment Portfolio developed under the strategic cooperation framework between Azerbaijan and AIIB, saying it would enable more systematic and long-term planning of infrastructure investments in line with the country’s “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development.”

Yan expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation and praised the outcomes of AIIB-funded projects in Azerbaijan. She said the bank is interested in further expanding engagement in sustainable transport infrastructure, railway modernization, urban mobility, port and logistics development, renewable energy, and green finance.

The two sides also exchanged views on the next stages of the Baku Metro expansion project, ongoing work at the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and potential areas for future cooperation.