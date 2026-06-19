Azerbaijani foreign minister receives German ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received German Ambassador Ralf Horlemann in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information, during the meeting, views were exchanged on the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany and their development prospects.

"The importance of developing political dialogue, economic and trade relations, cooperation in energy security, green energy, transport and communications, education, healthcare, and cultural and humanitarian fields was emphasized," said the information.

The parties noted the contribution of high-level mutual visits and contacts between Azerbaijan and Germany to the development of relations and discussed the existing potential for further expansion of cooperation. In this context, the importance of promoting relations between the business circles of Azerbaijan and Germany was highlighted.

The meeting also discussed the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process, as well as the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories.

Moreover, in the course of the meeting, the contribution of the results achieved within the framework of COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan, to advancing the climate agenda was noted, and opportunities for cooperation in the fields of green transition and renewable energy were considered.

Bayramov wished Horlemann success in his future activities. The ambassador expressed his gratitude for the support provided during his tenure in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.