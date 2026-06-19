Uzbekistan, Hubei Province explore co-op in construction and urban dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region and China’s Hubei province have discussed expanding cooperation in construction and urban development, as both sides look to deepen interregional economic ties.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration, following the meeting between Khairullo Bozorov, Governor of Fergana region, and a delegation led by Wang Yingrong, Director of the Construction Development Center of Hubei province.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed opportunities for joint projects in construction and urban planning, with a focus on sharing technical expertise and expanding practical cooperation between the two regions.

Both sides noted that the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China continues to develop steadily, creating favorable conditions for strengthening interregional engagement and implementing joint initiatives.

The Uzbek side presented an overview of the region’s investment climate, including established industrial zones, infrastructure development efforts, and measures aimed at supporting foreign investors.

The Chinese delegation shared presentations on advanced construction technologies and large-scale urban development projects implemented in Hubei province.

"Bozorov highlighted ongoing urban development initiatives in Fergana, including the construction of new cities and modern residential districts," a statement said. "He emphasized the importance of applying international best practices in the process."

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to intensify cooperation in construction and urban development and to explore opportunities for jointly implementing future investment projects.