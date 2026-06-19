Azerbaijan's FM receives outgoing Malaysian ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received the Ambassador of Malaysia to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Rza, upon the completion of his diplomatic tenure in the country.

​The Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released information in this regard.

​During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current state and development perspectives of friendship and cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia. The parties emphasized the importance of developing political dialogue, intensifying mutual visits and contacts, expanding trade and economic ties, and promoting cooperation in the fields of energy, education, tourism, as well as humanitarian and cultural spheres.

​At the meeting, cooperation issues between Azerbaijan and Malaysia within the framework of international organizations were discussed. The sides noted with satisfaction the effective cooperation of our countries within the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and other multilateral platforms, as well as the significance of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit and the OIC summit to be held in our country this year and next year for further expanding cooperation.

​During the meeting, an exchange of views also took place regarding the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and regional cooperation perspectives.

​Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Ambassador Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Rza for his contribution to the development of bilateral relations during his tenure in Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future endeavors.

​Ambassador Ahmad Kamrizamil Bin Mohd Rza expressed his gratitude for the support extended during his diplomatic service in our country and conveyed his confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia will continue to develop further.

​During the meeting, an exchange of views was also held on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.