Kyrgyzstan continues hydropower repairs to strengthen energy reliability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Kyrgyzstan continues planned repair works at hydropower facilities to ensure reliable and uninterrupted operation of the national energy system.

This was stated in a press release from the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan.

"Conducting scheduled repairs allows ensuring reliable and uninterrupted operation of hydropower plants, increasing the operational reliability of equipment, and properly preparing energy facilities for the autumn-winter period," the ministry said.

The repair campaign is being implemented by OJSC Chakan HPP and includes both major and medium repairs of hydropower units.

Meanwhile, the ongoing repair campaign at Kyrgyzstan’s hydropower facilities demonstrates the country’s focus on strengthening the reliability of its existing energy infrastructure and ensuring stable electricity generation during the autumn-winter period.

Regular major and medium repairs of hydropower units help improve equipment performance, extend the service life of key assets, and reduce the risk of unexpected shutdowns during periods of high energy consumption.

The construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant on the Naryn River is expected to significantly enhance the energy security of the entire Central Asian region, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Nikolay Podguzov said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Podguzov noted that the project represents a strong example of growing regional cooperation in the water-energy sector. He pointed out that Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have agreed to establish a joint-stock company for the construction of the plant, with ownership shares of 34%, 33%, and 33% respectively.