Azerbaijan to subsidize half of power grid connection costs for industries, agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The "Rules for Subsidizing Payments for the Service of Connecting Industrial and Agricultural Construction Facilities to the Electric Grid" have been approved.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the rules, a subsidy in the amount of 50% of the payment determined by the Tariff (Price) Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the service of connecting industrial and agricultural construction facilities to the electric grid will be paid from the state budget. The subsidy applies to industrial and agricultural construction facilities connected to the electric grid after this decree enters into force.

The Cabinet of Ministers must ensure that the necessary funds for financing the payment of the envisaged subsidy in 2027–2030 are allocated in the state budget drafts for those years.

The Ministry of Economy must organize the subsidization of payments for the electric grid connection service in accordance with the "Rules for Subsidizing Payments for the Service of Connecting Industrial and Agricultural Construction Facilities to the Electric Grid."

The decree enters into force on January 1, 2027, and remains in effect until December 31, 2030.