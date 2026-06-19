Uzbekistan, McKinsey map strategy for mining sector transformation

Photo: the Agency for Industrial Cooperation and Public Procurement of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Uzbekistan's Agency for Industrial Cooperation and Public Procurement and global consulting firm McKinsey & Company have discussed opportunities for strategic cooperation aimed at supporting the development of the country's mining industry.

This was reflected in the statement by the Agency for Industrial Cooperation and Public Procurement of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during a working meeting on June 17 between Bekzod Khaydarov, Director of the Agency for Industrial Cooperation and Public Procurement, and representatives of McKinsey & Company.

"During the meeting, the prospects for strategic cooperation in the mining industry were discussed in detail." the ministry said.

According to the agency, the parties reviewed a range of issues related to the long-term development of Uzbekistan's mining sector, including the preparation of an industry development strategy and the adoption of international best practices.

The talks also focused on mechanisms for strengthening industrial cooperation and localization, the implementation of a Supplier Development Program, approaches to measuring local content in mining projects, and initiatives aimed at facilitating technology transfer and improving the competitiveness of domestic enterprises.

The meeting followed separate discussions held between the agency and McKinsey representatives on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, where both sides explored key areas of potential collaboration.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan's broader efforts to modernize its mining sector, increase local participation in major industrial projects, and strengthen domestic supply chains. Supplier development and local content initiatives are increasingly viewed as important tools for ensuring that large-scale mining investments generate broader economic benefits for local businesses.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to pursue joint initiatives aimed at supporting the sustainable development and competitiveness of Uzbekistan's mining industry.