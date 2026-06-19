TuranBank Chairman participates as speaker at IsDB Group Annual Meetings (PHOTO)

Orkhan Garayev, Chairman of the Management Board of TuranBank ASC, participated as a speaker in a key panel discussion held within the framework of the 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

The Chairman spoke at the panel entitled “Integrating SMEs into Regional Value and Supply Chains: Reducing Trade Barriers, Ensuring Order Fulfillment, and Strengthening Linkages Among Market Participants”, where he shared strategic insights on the role of the banking sector and regional financial instruments in supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). During his remarks, Garayev highlighted the importance of efficient transport corridor management, digital integration, and enhanced access to finance for SMEs. He also presented the Bank’s strategic vision regarding the adaptation of the Financing Line (LoF) instruments offered by the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector to business cycles ranging from production to delivery. The Chairman emphasized that multi-stakeholder partnership models involving government institutions, financial organizations, digital platforms, and logistics providers play a vital role in ensuring the sustainable integration of SMEs into global trade networks. He noted that Azerbaijan’s favorable business environment for entrepreneurs, combined with TuranBank’s flexible financing solutions, will significantly accelerate SMEs’ integration into digital e-commerce and B2B platforms, thereby expanding their access to regional markets.

Garayev also underscored the importance of state support mechanisms, particularly concessional financing instruments, as key drivers encouraging SMEs to join regional value chains and strengthen their competitiveness.

Founded in 1992, TuranBank ASC is recognized as one of Azerbaijan’s most stable and reliable financial institutions, offering a wide range of banking services in line with international standards. Operating through 22 service points across the country, the Bank prioritizes the sustainable development and financing of the local economy, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. Guided by the principles of transparency, reliability, and social responsibility, TuranBank continues to play a significant role in the development of Azerbaijan’s banking sector.

For more information, please visit: www.turanbank.az