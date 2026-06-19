Tajikistan and Georgia discuss current state and prospects of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze on June 19 to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

This was stated in a press release from the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Tajikistan on an official visit at the head of a high-level Georgian delegation.

"On June 19, at the Palace of Nations, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, held a meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, who arrived in Tajikistan on an official visit at the head of a high-level delegation of a friendly country.

During the meeting, the sides discussed in detail the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as relevant issues of the international and regional agenda," the statement said.

During the talks, the sides emphasized the importance of intensifying political dialogue and working contacts at various levels, expanding inter-parliamentary ties, and strengthening the role of parliamentary diplomacy in relations between the two countries.

Trade and economic cooperation was among the key topics of the discussions.

In this context, the sides considered the implementation of joint investment projects, the creation of production chains in promising economic sectors, and the development of e-commerce.

The joint use of interregional transit corridors, cooperation in agriculture, light, food and pharmaceutical industries, innovations and new technologies, including artificial intelligence, as well as the development of a "green" economy were identified as areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the discussion of humanitarian cooperation, special attention was paid to expanding ties in the fields of science, education, tourism, healthcare, culture, youth policy and sports.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the signing of a significant package of bilateral documents during the official visit of the Georgian Prime Minister, which strengthens the legal framework for cooperation between the two countries.

Following the meeting, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze delivered statements to media representatives.

The meeting between the leaders of Tajikistan and Georgia reflects the growing interest of both countries in expanding bilateral cooperation beyond political dialogue, with a strong focus on trade, investment, transport connectivity, and economic diversification. The discussion of joint investment projects, transit corridors, digital technologies, and the green economy indicates the potential for deeper cooperation in sectors that can contribute to long-term economic growth and regional connectivity.