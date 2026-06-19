Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers adopts decision for renewable energy sources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision to extend the period for obtaining a permit for the construction of a solar power plant in the area of ​​renewable energy sources.

This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The information said that the decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, by the Cabinet's decision dated April 16, 2024, "On the designation of some land plots belonging to state and municipal ownership as areas of renewable energy sources in the administrative territory of the Neftchala district" the period for obtaining a permit for the construction of a solar power plant (SPP) in the area of ​​land designated as an area of ​​renewable energy sources in Banka settlement of the Neftchala district has been extended for 1 year in accordance with the law "On the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity".

The body (institution) issuing the construction permit must inform the Cabinet of Ministers about this from the date of granting the construction permit, and if the construction permit is not granted within the specified period, within 3 days from the date of expiration of the period.