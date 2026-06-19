Islamic Development Bank calls ethical financing its key feature

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Ethical financing is a key feature of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Manager for Sourcing and Recruitment at the IsDB Group, Rafidah Rambli, said during the Annual Meeting of the IsDB Group in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"We work across countries, sectors, and with various partners to support development priorities. This is typical of multilateral development institutions. However, the key feature of the IDB is that our model is based primarily on ethical financing principles.

The bank employs representatives of over 70 nationalities – both at headquarters and in regional hubs and centers of excellence. This allows us to bring diverse perspectives and approaches to fulfilling our mission," she said.

Rambli emphasized that the bank's work is closely linked to local communities, institutions, and long-term development outcomes.

"Our key areas of expertise include infrastructure, global health, education, public finance, sustainability, partnerships, the climate agenda, gender issues, and youth policy. These are just some of the areas in which we work," she noted.