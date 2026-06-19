Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli wins Magnus Carlsen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli has achieved a great victory over the 16th world chess champion, world ranking leader Magnus Carlsen.

This was reported by the press service of the Chess Federation.

According to the information, the match held in Hong Kong took place within the framework of the World Team Rapid and Blitz Championship.

"In the end, the Azerbaijani 'Odlar Yurdu' team won 3.5:2.5 over 'WR Chess', one of the main favorites of the tournament, where Magnus Carlsen played," the information said.

Meanwhile, the team of "WR Chess" includes Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and a number of other well-known grandmasters. Currently, the "Odlar Yurdu" team, which is formed mostly from young chess players, has 15 points and is in 8th place.