Gunay Jalilova elected as Board Member of AmCham Azerbaijan

On June 17, 2026, the new leadership of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) was formed during its Annual General Meeting. According to the voting results, Gunay Jalilova, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Yelo Bank, was elected as a member of the new Board of Directors of AmCham Azerbaijan.

With over 20 years of rich experience in banking and finance, Gunay Jalilova currently leads Retail Banking, Brand Management and Customer Experience, Data Management, and Automation at Yelo Bank. She holds a Master's degree in "Finance and Credit" from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) and an Executive MBA from the Warwick Business School, UK.

Prior to this, since 2022, G. Jalilova served as the Deputy chairperson of the Chamber's Banking, Finance, and Insurance Committee, and as the Chairperson of the respective committee since 2024, implementing important projects that contributed to the development of our country's financial sector and the protection of members' interests.

Operating since 1996, AmCham Azerbaijan is a leading business association that unites more than 280 companies and contributes to strengthening the business environment in the country.