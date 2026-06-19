Tajikistan and Georgia sign bilateral agreements to strengthen co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Eleven bilateral documents were signed during the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia to Tajikistan.

This was stated in a press release from the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

This was stated during the remarks of President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze to representatives of the media.

"During the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia, 11 bilateral documents were signed, strengthening the legal framework for cooperation between the two countries," the statement said.

Among the signed documents, particular importance was attached to the Agreement on the Establishment of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The other documents cover areas such as air connectivity, agriculture, tourism, science and education, culture, sports, climate change, and other areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze on June 19 to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations.

Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Tajikistan on an official visit at the head of a high-level Georgian delegation.

The meeting between the leaders of Tajikistan and Georgia reflects the growing interest of both countries in expanding bilateral cooperation beyond political dialogue, with a strong focus on trade, investment, transport connectivity, and economic diversification. The discussion of joint investment projects, transit corridors, digital technologies, and the green economy indicates the potential for deeper cooperation in sectors that can contribute to long-term economic growth and regional connectivity.