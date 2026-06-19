Azerbaijan and Romania review сooperation issues on digitalization (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Cooperation issues in the field of digitalization have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Romania.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport following the meeting of the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Samir Mammadov, with the Advisor to the President of Romania on Foreign Policy and National Security, Marius-Gabriel Lazurca.

According to the information, the parties discussed cooperation in the fields of international transport corridors and transit transportation, as well as digitalization between the two countries.

"The Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov provided information on the work done to develop the Middle Corridor and create the Zangezur corridor," the information said.

During the meeting, it was noted that the diversification of the Middle Corridor routes is one of the important issues on the agenda. In this regard, the importance of the draft Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Turkmenistan, which envisages the creation and operation of the "Black Sea - Caspian Sea" International Transport Route, was mentioned.