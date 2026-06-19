Azerbaijan and Union of Comoros discuss cooperation relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Development prospects of existing friendly and cooperative relations have been discussed between Azerbaijan and the Union of the Comoros.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meeting of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with Minister of Finance, Budget and Banking of the Union of the Comoros, Moussa Abderemane, held today.

According to the information, the parties stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation, especially within international organizations and platforms.

"The active role of Azerbaijan within international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral platforms, was emphasized, and the importance of mutual support and solidarity was noted. In particular, the expansion of cooperation opportunities within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit to be held in 2027 was discussed.

The parties also noted the importance of further strengthening the developing relations within the framework of South-South cooperation. Azerbaijan's efforts to promote cooperation with least developed countries within this platform were highly appreciated," added the information.