ITFC signs agreements totaling nearly $3 billion in Baku - Adeeb Alaama

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. ITFC signed agreements totaling nearly $3 billion during the week in Baku, CEO of Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Adeeb Alaama said at the press conference dedicated to the results of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings 2026, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Alaama noted he was pleased to participate in the events held in Baku as part of the 2026 Board of Directors Meeting of the IsDB Group and expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the hospitality extended to him. He pointed out that Baku has become a strategic hub playing an important role in bridging regions, markets, and countries.

In his speech, he emphasized that trade is one of the key factors for sustainable development, economic growth, and expanding opportunities at a time of increasing uncertainties in the global economic environment.

"The Islamic Trade Finance Corporation sees trade as a catalyst for sustainable development.

In 2025, the corporation approved a total of $9.3 billion in trade financing, the highest annual figure ever. During the week in Baku, the ITFC signed agreements worth a total of about $3 billion.

These agreements include framework agreements with a number of member countries, new mechanisms for trade financing with financial institutions in the region, as well as credit lines aimed at supporting the private sector and small and medium-sized businesses. At the same time, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to expand trade," he explained.

Alaama emphasized that these partnerships contribute to strengthening food security, energy supply stability, creating new jobs, and developing the business environment.

He noted that partnerships have been established with local banks within the framework of cooperation with Azerbaijan, which has expanded access to Islamic trade finance in the country. He also noted that the "Trade Connect Central Asia Plus (TCCAP+)" initiative serves to expand trade relations between the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

The head of ITFC added that the corporation has entered a new strategic era and plans to provide more support in the future to areas such as healthcare, agri-food, and digital trade, as well as to keep the development of the private sector and SMEs as a priority.

"Trade remains the main driving force in the development of the global economy, and we are committed to supporting inclusive development," he pointed out.