Pakistan announces US-Iran technical talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Technical consultations between the United States and Iran will take place in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the information, negotiations will take place on June 21.

"As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June 2026. Representatives of the United States and Iran, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions," the ministry said.

It is noted that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the process in its role as mediator, with a view to advancing the understandings reached under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.