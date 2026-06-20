Azerbaijani oil scales up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, increased by $2.89, or 3.61%, on June 19 from the previous level, coming in at $82.95 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $2.86, or 3.67%, to $80.74 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $2.76, or 5.31%, to $54.71 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $2.82, or 3.64%, to $80.32 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.