Kazakhstan, Iran advance plans for joint port development projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Kazakhstan and Iran have discussed strengthening cooperation in port infrastructure development, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy said.

As part of her official visit to Kazakhstan, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh visited Kuryk Port. During the visit, Director General of Kuryk Port LLP Yerkin Nygmetov presented the port’s infrastructure to the Iranian delegation and outlined its current operational capabilities and prospects for further development.

During the meeting, the sides discussed expanding cooperation in transport and logistics connectivity, increasing bilateral trade volumes, and developing trans-Caspian transport routes.

Particular attention was paid to improving the efficiency of multimodal transportation and strengthening the role of Kuryk Port in international supply chains.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in further developing the partnership and expanding practical cooperation in maritime and port infrastructure.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of National Economy, in 2025, cargo transportation volume along the North–South corridor increased by 12%, reaching 3.5 million tons. Railway freight transportation between the two countries rose by 69%.