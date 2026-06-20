Turkmenistan and Malaysia leaders meet for high-level talks in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Turkmen government following the meeting.

"Today, negotiations were held between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim," the statement said.

According to the press release, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Turkmen-Malaysian cooperation.

The statement noted that the leaders highlighted the steady development of bilateral relations in political, economic and humanitarian spheres since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992.

According to the government, particular attention was paid to trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The statement said the parties also emphasized the importance of long-standing cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including the 30-year partnership between Turkmenistan and Malaysia's state-owned oil and gas company PETRONAS.

According to the report, the leaders reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and continue collaboration within international organizations, including the United Nations.

For reference, PETRONAS has maintained a presence in Turkmenistan since July 1996, when it became the first foreign company to sign a production-sharing agreement (PSA) for offshore Block I in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. The block includes the Magtymguly, Diyarbekir, and Garagol-Deniz fields and remains one of the country’s key offshore energy assets. This year also marked two decades of cooperation between Turkmenistan and PETRONAS in the gas processing sector.

In May 2025, PETRONAS signed a new long-term agreement for Block I, extending its operations in Turkmenistan through 2050. Under the updated arrangement, the offshore project currently produces around 400 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and has access to more than 7 trillion cubic feet of gas resources.