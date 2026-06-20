Azerbaijan announces investment figures for its economy for 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A total of 6.6 billion manat ($3.8 billion) was invested in fixed assets in Azerbaijan from January through May of this year.

The data obtained from the State Statistics Committee's report "Macroeconomic indicators of the country’s socio-economic development for January-May 2026" show that this is 2.1% less compared to the same period in 2025.

At the same time, investments in the non-oil and gas sector during the reporting period decreased by 14.7% and amounted to 4.09 billion manat ($2.4 billion).

Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) for the period from January through May of this year amounted to 51.7 billion manat ($30.4 billion).

Over the reporting period, value added in the oil and gas sector of the economy decreased by 1% to 16.1 billion manat ($9.4 billion), while in the non-oil and gas sector it increased by 0.4% to 35.6 billion manat ($20.9 billion).

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the country’s economic growth rate in 2027 is projected to be 3.2% for total GDP and 4.7% for the non-oil and gas sector in real terms.

In addition, it is noted that in 2027, the oil and gas sector is expected to have a neutral impact on growth, while the non-oil and gas sector is expected to have a positive impact.

Information indicates that the main drivers of non-oil and gas economic growth in 2027 will be household consumption, net exports, and fixed capital investment.

"Forecasts for the oil and gas sector are based on official government estimates: a 3.3% decline is expected in 2026 and zero growth in 2027. The realization of forecasts for the non-oil and gas sector will depend on the dynamics of domestic and external aggregate demand," the bank reports.