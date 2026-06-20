Azerbaijan has successfully transformed from recipient of humanitarian aid into donor country - Tofig Musayev

Photo: The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan actively contributes to global humanitarian efforts through its cooperation with OCHA and bilateral assistance provided by its governmental institutions, said Tofig Musayev, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, at the General Discussion of the 2026 ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment.

The ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment (HAS) was held from 17 to 19 June 2026 at UN Headquarters in New York. During the General Discussion, Azerbaijan delivered a statement, highlighting HAS as an important platform for advancing dialogue on United Nations humanitarian action.

While emphasizing that, since regaining independence, Azerbaijan has successfully transformed from a recipient of humanitarian aid into a donor country, the statement underscored that the post-conflict humanitarian challenges it continues to face—particularly those related to refugees and internally displaced persons, widespread destruction, missing persons, and mine contamination—remain pressing concerns.

Azerbaijan reaffirmed its firm belief that strengthened multilateral cooperation and solidarity are essential to addressing humanitarian needs and ensuring that no one is left behind.