Azerbaijan reports rise in gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The volume of natural gas were transported through the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum (South Caucasus) Pipeline rose from January through May 2026.

This was announced in the report by Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee.

According to the report, during the reporting period, 9.51 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas were transported through the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum Pipeline, reflecting a growth of 234.9 million cubic meters, or 2.5%, compared to the same period of 2025.

Overall, 17.57 bcm of gas was transported through the country’s main gas pipelines during the reporting period, representing a 2.6% year-on-year increase. The Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum Pipeline accounted for 54.1% of total gas transportation.

The South Caucasus Pipeline delivers gas produced from the Shah Deniz gas condensate field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The South Caucasus Pipeline was commissioned in late 2006, and gas produced within the framework of the first stage of the Shah Deniz field began to be transported. Gas produced from the second phase of the Shah Deniz field has been conveyed to Türkiye via the upgraded South Caucasus Pipeline (TANAP) since the summer of 2018.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Trend, Trade Minister of Türkiye Omer Bolat emphasized that Azerbaijan plays a crucial role as an energy supplier to Türkiye.

"Azerbaijan is an important supplier of energy resources to Türkiye. Oil is transported to Türkiye through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and natural gas is transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline. This increases Türkiye's access to energy resources and makes Azerbaijan an important supplier in terms of energy imports," said the minister.