Azerbaijan's industrial production increases in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan's industrial production sector amplified in the first 5 months of 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee's report "Macroeconomic indicators of the country’s socio-economic development for January-May 2026" show that over this period, Azerbaijan's industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs operating in the sector produced industrial goods worth 27.5 billion manat ($16 billion).

This figure reflects a 0.2% year-on-year growth in real terms.

Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 51.78 billion manat ($30.5 billion) from January through May this year.

The country's economy expanded 0.2% in real terms compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, value added in the oil and gas sector declined by 1% to 16.12 billion manat ($9.5 billion), while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 0.4% to 35.6 billion manat ($21 billion).