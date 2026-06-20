Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding to positively impact international peace — expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. If fully implemented, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on peace between Iran and the United States can positively impact regional and international peace, Mohsen Pakaein, former Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Trend.

"If the memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the United States on June 18 is fully implemented, it could completely lift the shadow of war from the Persian Gulf and Western Asia, positively impacting regional and international peace," he stated.

Pakaein added that if this agreement is fully executed, it could create conditions for the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz without any threats. This, in turn, will be highly important for industrialized nations that import crude oil from the Gulf countries.

The former Iranian official noted that stopping the war carries significant weight in the two-stage memorandum of understanding. The first stage outlines halting the war, the lifting of the naval blockade by the United States, maintaining the achieved ceasefire, and restoring the ceasefire not only in Iran but also in Lebanon. In this direction, Israel's adherence to the ceasefire in Lebanon is also noted. In return, Iran will ask Lebanese Hezbollah to refrain from taking actions against Israel. Consequently, the ceasefire will be restored both between Iran and the US, and between Israel and Lebanon.

Pakaein added that the second stage envisions conducting 60 days of negotiations. During this stage, two key nuances will be under the spotlight. First, it is necessary to convince the United States that Iran will not move toward building an atomic bomb. This aligns with Iran's official policy, as it has repeatedly been declared that Iran will not move toward developing, producing, or using atomic weapons. From this perspective, the Iranian side can satisfy the US. In return, the United States will have to lift all sanctions imposed against Iran.

"If this agreement transforms into a formal treaty after 60 days, one can hope for the restoration of permanent peace in Western Asia," he noted.

On June 18, a peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the US. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump. The said memorandum entered into force on June 19.