UK signals interest in Uzbekistan’s transport infrastructure expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom discussed expanding cooperation in transport infrastructure.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov and a British delegation led by U.K. Minister for Investment Lord Jason Stockwood.

The talks, attended by British Ambassador to Uzbekistan Timothy Smart and representatives of the U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) agency, focused on strengthening bilateral collaboration in the transport sector and advancing joint infrastructure projects.

Makhkamov emphasized Uzbekistan’s interest in deepening dialogue with the United Kingdom and implementing new transport initiatives. He highlighted the practical importance of attracting British companies, international financial institutions, investment, technology, and industry expertise to support the country’s infrastructure development plans.

British officials expressed strong interest in participating in Uzbekistan’s transport infrastructure projects, including the proposed Tashkent–Samarkand railway, as well as airport and aviation infrastructure developments.

"Technical documentation for key highway construction projects and the proposed Tashkent–Samarkand railway has already been completed and is ready for review by potential international financing partners," Makhkamov said.

Uzbekistan is ready to provide the materials to UKEF for review as part of efforts to explore potential British financing for the projects.

During the discussions, Stockwood proposed organizing a working visit to the United Kingdom for a delegation of Uzbek transport officials led by Makhkamov to strengthen ties between the two countries’ transport agencies and expand the scope of future cooperation.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to maintain regular dialogue aimed at accelerating ongoing initiatives, developing new joint projects, and further expanding transport cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom.