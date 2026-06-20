Kazakhstan orders tighter border controls to curb illegal fuel shipments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent fuel shortages and curb schemes of illegal cross-border movement of petroleum products, the press service of the Kazakh government said.

Bektenov made the statement during a meeting with the leadership of relevant ministries and law enforcement agencies to review the current situation on the petroleum products market, taking into account external factors.

The Border Service, together with the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Monitoring Agency, was tasked with intensifying efforts to detect and suppress illegal fuel transportation schemes. The Energy Ministry was instructed to maintain continuous monitoring of production, reserves and consumption balances, and to promptly propose additional measures if needed.

During the event, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that Kazakhstan’s refineries are operating in normal mode and fully meeting domestic demand. Fuel reserves, including gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, exceed 1 million tons, which is sufficient to cover current consumption levels.

He noted that priority supply is being ensured for gas stations, agricultural producers, and domestic airlines. No fuel shortages have been observed, while continuous monitoring of production, shipments, and inventories is being carried out.

According to the Kazakh government, a ban remains in place on the export of certain fuel types by road transport, while restrictions limit border crossings by vehicles to no more than once per day.