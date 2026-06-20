Uzbekistan advances urban transit reform plans with EBRD support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and representatives of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) held talks to discuss reforms aimed at improving the country’s public transport system and metro tariff policy.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, following the meeting held on June 19.

The meeting brought together staff from the ministry’s Department of Financial Regulation and Pricing Policy in the Housing and Communal Services, Transport and Communications Sectors and EBRD representatives to review the development of a gross contract system for public transport and the application of international best practices in metro fare regulation.

Participants exchanged views on the experience of developed countries in implementing gross contract models, approaches to improving metro tariff policies, and factors that contribute to greater efficiency in public transportation. The discussions also focused on how such practices could be adapted to Uzbekistan’s transport sector.

"Ian Jennings shared his recommendations on international experience and practical approaches in this area." the ministry said.

Ian Jennings, an urban transport specialist at the EBRD, shared his recommendations on public transport management and fare-setting mechanisms.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue close cooperation on aligning Uzbekistan’s public transport system with international standards, further refining tariff policies, and expanding collaboration in the sector.