Uzbekistan seeks to deepen mining investment ties with Türkiye's ESAN

Photo: the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology met with ESAN Eczacıbaşı to discuss ongoing cooperation and future investment opportunities in the country’s mining sector.

This was reflected in the statement of the Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, following the meeting between Minister of Mining Industry and Geology, Bobir Islamov, and ministry officials with executives of ESAN Eczacıbaşı.

The discussions followed the recent 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum, where Uzbekistan showcased investment opportunities across strategic sectors, including mining, energy and infrastructure, to international investors.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan’s mining and geological industries, investor-friendly legislative measures, and the outcomes of the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"Uzbekistan’s ongoing mining reforms, improved investment climate and the success of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum are creating new opportunities for international partnerships and long-term investment in the sector," the ministry said.

The discussions also focused on the status of projects currently being implemented in Uzbekistan with ESAN Eczacıbaşı, future development plans, and opportunities to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two sides.

Both parties reaffirmed their interest in expanding cooperation and advancing joint initiatives as Uzbekistan continues efforts to attract foreign investment and modernize its mining industry.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan seeks to attract greater foreign investment into its mining sector through regulatory reforms, expanded geological exploration and public-private partnerships. The government has identified mining and critical minerals as key drivers of industrial development and export growth.

ESAN Eczacıbaşı is one of Türkiye's leading industrial minerals and mining companies, operating in the extraction, processing and international trade of minerals used in ceramics, glass, chemicals and other industries. The company has expanded its international footprint in recent years through mining investments and strategic partnerships.