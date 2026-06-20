Azerbaijan set to transit shipment of Russian wheat to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Another batch of wheat will be delivered from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, the press service of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC says.

According to ADY, 7 laden wagons containing Russian wheat with a total weight of 490 tons will be dispatched today from the Bilajari station to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, to date, more than 29,000 tons of grain, over 7,000 tons of fertilizer, 414 tons of anthracite (a type of hard coal), 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit shipments, Azerbaijan also exports petroleum products to Armenia. To date, Azerbaijan has exported more than 10,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of RON92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON95 gasoline to Armenia.

Will be updated