Tajikistan’s Khovaling Airport opens reconstructed administrative building

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The administrative building of Khovaling Airport in Tajikistan’s Khatlon region has been commissioned after reconstruction.

This was stated in a press release from the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The facility was opened on June 20 by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during his working visit to Khovaling district.

"The reconstruction and modernization of the airport’s administrative building were carried out by local entrepreneurs as part of the country’s development and improvement policy," the report said.

Furthermore, the modern facility was built as part of preparations for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s State Independence, incorporating contemporary architectural requirements and national design elements.

The building includes office spaces, waiting halls, a conference hall, passenger reception and departure areas, as well as a hotel. The infrastructure has been adapted to improve passenger services and provide better working conditions for airport employees.

During the visit, President Emomali Rahmon reviewed the conditions at the airport and praised the quality of construction work, noting the importance of initiatives by local entrepreneurs aimed at developing infrastructure and improving living standards.

The President also emphasized that the project could serve as a model for the construction and modernization of local airports in other cities and districts of Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, the opening of the reconstructed administrative building of Khovaling Airport can be viewed as part of Tajikistan’s broader efforts to develop transport infrastructure, improve regional connectivity, and enhance the quality of services for the population. The modernization of local airports could contribute to the expansion of domestic air links, improve access for residents of remote areas to major economic centres, and create additional conditions for the growth of tourism and business activity in the Khatlon region.

The involvement of local entrepreneurs in the implementation of such projects also highlights the growing role of the private sector in infrastructure development. In the long term, facilities of this kind could become an important element of regional economic development, while their impact will depend on effective operation, expansion of flight routes, and maintaining appropriate service standards.