Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Kazakhstan has sent another shipment of humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan with a total weight of 318.8 tons, the Kazakh government said.

A group of Kazakh doctors has also been deployed to provide medical assistance to the population.

A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin arrived in Kabul on a humanitarian and business mission.

The delegation includes nine specialists from leading medical institutions of Kazakhstan. As part of the Days of Kazakh Medicine in Afghanistan, they will provide consultations, deliver practical medical assistance, and conduct master classes for Afghan medical professionals over the course of a week.

Serik Zhumangarin noted that the humanitarian aid was sent on the instruction of the president and forms part of Kazakhstan’s consistent policy of supporting the people of Afghanistan.