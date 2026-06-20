Digital transformation drives Uzbekistan-Türkiye cooperation talks

Photo: the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in digital technologies and accelerate the adoption of advanced digital solutions across key sectors of the economy.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, on the sidelines of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, met with Mehmet Firat, chief executive of Sabanci DX and Bulutistan, to discuss potential joint projects and the deployment of innovative technologies in Uzbekistan.

The talks focused on digital transformation initiatives in the social sector, the energy industry, financial services, and manufacturing. The parties reviewed opportunities to leverage Turkish expertise and technological solutions to support Uzbekistan’s broader digital modernization agenda.

"The parties agreed that Uzbekistan will soon submit a package of priority project proposals for joint evaluation and practical implementation, paving the way for deeper cooperation in digital technologies and innovation," the ministry said.

The meeting also highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, which has expanded significantly in recent years across trade, investment, industry, energy, transport and technology. Both countries have identified digital transformation as a key area for future cooperation as they seek to strengthen economic ties and support innovation-driven growth.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to attract international technology partners and accelerate digital transformation across strategic sectors of the economy.