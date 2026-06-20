Tajikistan launches new dairy production facility in Khatlon region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A dairy production facility "Asri Vahdat" has started operations in Munk settlement of Khovaling district, Tajikistan’s Khatlon region.

This was stated in a press release from the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The facility was launched on June 20 by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during his working visit to Khovaling district.

"On June 20, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, inaugurated the "Asri Vahdat" dairy production facility in the settlement of Munk, Khovaling District," the report said.

The facility produces more than 10 types of dairy products, including kaymak, cottage cheese, kefir, yogurt, cheese, fermented dairy drinks, fruit kefir, butter and other products.

The enterprise is equipped with processing and storage tanks with capacities ranging from 1 to 10 tonnes. Its production capacity reaches 30 tonnes of dairy products per month and up to 360 tonnes annually.

Following the launch of the facility, 20 local residents received permanent jobs. Products under the “Asri Vahdat” brand are supplied to domestic markets in different packaging formats.

It was reported that raw materials for production are supplied from the entrepreneur’s own livestock farm. The enterprise also plans to cooperate with local residents to ensure a stable supply of milk. All incoming products undergo laboratory testing before processing in accordance with quality and safety standards.

Meanwhile, the launch of the "Asri Vahdat" dairy production facility in Khovaling district can be viewed as a step towards strengthening local food production and expanding the role of small and medium-sized enterprises in Tajikistan’s agricultural sector.

The project contributes to the creation of new jobs, development of local processing capacity, and the formation of a more stable supply chain through the use of locally produced raw materials.