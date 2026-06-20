South Korea’s ROBOTIS breaks ground on robot factory in Uzbekistan

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Uzbekistan has launched construction of a new manufacturing facility for humanoid robots and robotic components in the Yangi Avlod Special Industrial Zone in Tashkent, marking a significant step in the country’s push toward high-tech industrial development.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum and attended by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov, South Korean Ambassador Won Do Yeon, and Kim Byung-soo, president of ROBOTIS.

Officials described the project as a strategic investment that will help advance Uzbekistan’s industrial modernization efforts. The facility is expected to create more than 1,000 skilled jobs while facilitating the transfer of advanced technologies and international expertise.

"This project represents an important step toward building a high-tech industrial ecosystem in Uzbekistan and creating the foundation for a competitive robotics industry in Central Asia," officials said.

The project is also expected to strengthen Uzbekistan’s ambitions to become a regional hub for robotics and advanced manufacturing in Central Asia. Analysts imply that the project could strengthen Uzbekistan's role in the emerging robotics and automation market in Central Asia, a region where large-scale humanoid robot production remains limited.

Founded in 1999, ROBOTIS is a global developer of autonomous robotics technologies with operations in the United States, Japan and China. The company’s technologies are used by major organizations and corporations, including Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, NASA, Google, Samsung Electronics and BMW.