Azerbaijani community meeting in Belgrade sets new diaspora goals and initiatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A meeting with members of the Azerbaijani community was held in Belgrade, Serbia, bringing together diaspora representatives, officials, and members of the local community to discuss ongoing initiatives and future priorities.

According to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, participants raised a range of issues, proposals, and ideas aimed at improving the organization and effectiveness of diaspora activities.

The event was attended by representatives of both the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities, as well as local participants. It began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Serbia, followed by a minute of silence in memory of martyrs.

Leyla Hamzayeva, Head of a department at the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, provided an overview of ongoing projects and programs designed to strengthen ties among Azerbaijanis abroad, promote national solidarity, and expand the global diaspora network. She noted that Azerbaijani communities in different countries play an important role in promoting the country’s culture, conveying its message internationally, and supporting national interests through their activities.

She also highlighted the Azerbaijani community in Serbia, describing it as a stable and well-organized group built on mutual trust, friendly relations, and shared national interests. According to her, joint initiatives have contributed to the growing visibility and influence of the diaspora in the country.

Gunel Babanli, head of the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center at the University of Belgrade’s Faculty of Philology, spoke about the unity of Azerbaijanis in Serbia and the center’s work in teaching the Azerbaijani language and promoting national culture and traditions.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia, Gulnara Mammadova and Orkhan Aliyev, also attended the meeting.

The discussion session focused on ongoing diaspora work, recent achievements, and ways to further strengthen coordination and engagement among Azerbaijani communities abroad. Participants expressed appreciation for state support and highlighted continued efforts to develop diaspora activities.

During the event, the medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan “For Services in Diaspora Activities,” awarded posthumously to diaspora activist Zarifa Alizadeh, was presented to her daughter. Alizadeh, a well-known professor, musician, and community figure in Serbia, was recognized for her long-standing efforts to promote Azerbaijani culture in Serbia and the wider Balkan region.

The meeting also saw the election of a new Serbia representative to the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis Living in Eastern Europe.

The program concluded with a cultural segment.

According to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, its leadership and staff carried out around 100 visits to 30 countries in 2025, holding meetings with thousands of Azerbaijanis and foreign participants. The committee said these engagements continue to support closer coordination among diaspora communities and strengthen Azerbaijani national solidarity abroad.