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Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 20

Economy Materials 20 June 2026 09:25 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 20
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 20.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 2 currencies went up, while 44 currencies fell compared to June 18.

The official rate for $1 is 1,299,966 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,490,197 rials. On June 18, the euro was priced at 1,508,497 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 20

Rial on June 18

1 US dollar

USD

1,299,966

1,301,210

1 British pound

GBP

1,718,587

1,743,163

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,609,087

1,640,940

1 Swedish króna

SEK

135,588

138,448

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

135,588

136,878

1 Danish krone

DKK

199,357

201,815

1 Indian rupee

INR

13,772

13,791

1 UAE Dirham

AED

353,973

354,312

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,220,691

4,229,122

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

467,461

467,616

100 Japanese yen

JPY

805,894

812,115

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

165,872

166,076

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,378,357

3,382,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

916,906

927,401

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

745,733

756,774

1 South African rand

ZAR

78,954

80,461

1 Turkish lira

TRY

27,989

28,092

1 Russian ruble

RUB

17,701

17,887

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

357,134

357,475

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

99,229

99,293

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,255

11,266

1 Australian dollar

AUD

911,139

920,069

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

346,658

346,989

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,457,356

3,460,665

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,006,141

1,014,245

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,059,235

1,059,835

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

38,968

39,058

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

619

620

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

860,353

861,519

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

203,879

204,524

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

192,026

192,546

100 Thai baht

THB

3,947,204

3,998,248

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

314,154

320,070

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

848,558

858,275

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,833,520

1,835,275

1 euro

EUR

1,490,197

1,508,497

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

266,506

266,402

1 Georgian lari

GEL

491,153

491,528

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

73,101

73,235

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,448

20,566

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

469,387

469,836

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

764,685

765,418

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,141,139

2,154,326

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

140,210

140,320

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

371,787

370,839

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,143

2,185

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,668,909 rials and $1 costs 1,455,865.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.61-1.64 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,85-1,88 million rials.

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