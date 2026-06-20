Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 20.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 2 currencies went up, while 44 currencies fell compared to June 18.

The official rate for $1 is 1,299,966 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,490,197 rials. On June 18, the euro was priced at 1,508,497 rials.

Currency Rial on June 20 Rial on June 18 1 US dollar USD 1,299,966 1,301,210 1 British pound GBP 1,718,587 1,743,163 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,609,087 1,640,940 1 Swedish króna SEK 135,588 138,448 1 Norwegian krone NOK 135,588 136,878 1 Danish krone DKK 199,357 201,815 1 Indian rupee INR 13,772 13,791 1 UAE Dirham AED 353,973 354,312 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,220,691 4,229,122 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 467,461 467,616 100 Japanese yen JPY 805,894 812,115 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 165,872 166,076 1 Omani rial OMR 3,378,357 3,382,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 916,906 927,401 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 745,733 756,774 1 South African rand ZAR 78,954 80,461 1 Turkish lira TRY 27,989 28,092 1 Russian ruble RUB 17,701 17,887 1 Qatari riyal QAR 357,134 357,475 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 99,229 99,293 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,255 11,266 1 Australian dollar AUD 911,139 920,069 1 Saudi riyal SAR 346,658 346,989 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,457,356 3,460,665 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,006,141 1,014,245 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,059,235 1,059,835 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 38,968 39,058 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 619 620 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 860,353 861,519 1 Libyan dinar LYD 203,879 204,524 1 Chinese yuan CNY 192,026 192,546 100 Thai baht THB 3,947,204 3,998,248 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 314,154 320,070 1,000 South Korean won KRW 848,558 858,275 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,833,520 1,835,275 1 euro EUR 1,490,197 1,508,497 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 266,506 266,402 1 Georgian lari GEL 491,153 491,528 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 73,101 73,235 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,448 20,566 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 469,387 469,836 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 764,685 765,418 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,141,139 2,154,326 1 Tajik somoni TJS 140,210 140,320 1 Turkmen manat TMT 371,787 370,839 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,143 2,185

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,668,909 rials and $1 costs 1,455,865.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.61-1.64 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,85-1,88 million rials.