Kazakhstan's Kuryk port receives subsea cable for Caspian fiber-optic project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A subsea cable intended for the construction of a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea has been delivered to Kazakhstan’s port of Kuryk, as reported by Samruk-Kazyna.

According to the statement, after customs procedures are completed, the cable will be sent to Azerbaijan to begin installation works. Locations for shore landing chambers have already been determined along the future route in both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The company noted that the subsea cable installation is scheduled for summer 2026.

"Currently, horizontal directional drilling works are underway on Kazakhstan’s coast. A protective cable conduit is being created in the coastal rocky ground to connect the seabed with the shore landing chamber. Once drilling is completed, a cable-laying vessel approaching from Azerbaijan will pull the subsea cable through the prepared channel for its subsequent connection to the coastal station", the company said.

Azerbaijan’s AzerTelecom and Kazakhstan’s Kazakhtelecom signed a memorandum of strategic partnership on the project to lay a fiber-optic communication line along the Caspian Sea bed during an international forum held in Astana in September 2022.

The project is being implemented as part of the broader Digital Silk Way initiative aimed at creating a digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and Asia.