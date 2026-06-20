Malaysia seeks closer energy cooperation with Turkmenistan - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Malaysia values Turkmenistan’s experience in the energy sector and seeks closer cooperation with PETRONAS, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

This was reported in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

“Malaysia is interested in studying Turkmenistan’s rich and modern experience in the energy sector, in the field of organizing information centers and other areas, and highly values long-term cooperation with PETRONAS,” Anwar Ibrahim said.

According to him, Turkmenistan-Malaysia relations are developing at a high pace, driven by trade, economic and investment cooperation.

He noted that PETRONAS has been successfully operating in Turkmenistan since 1996 and expressed appreciation for Ashgabat’s support for the company’s activities.

Anwar Ibrahim also emphasized the importance of cultural and humanitarian ties, saying they play a key role in bilateral relations.

The Malaysian Prime Minister expressed confidence that joint efforts will further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.

For reference, PETRONAS has maintained a presence in Turkmenistan since July 1996, when it became the first foreign company to sign a production-sharing agreement (PSA) for offshore Block I in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. The block includes the Magtymguly, Diyarbekir, and Garagol-Deniz fields and remains one of the country’s key offshore energy assets. This year also marked two decades of cooperation between Turkmenistan and PETRONAS in the gas processing sector.

In May 2025, PETRONAS signed a new long-term agreement for Block I, extending its operations in Turkmenistan through 2050. Under the updated arrangement, the offshore project currently produces around 400 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and has access to more than 7 trillion cubic feet of gas resources.