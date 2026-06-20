Turkmenistan, Malaysia seal set of agreements to strengthen bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Turkmenistan and Malaysia have signed and exchanged a set of agreements covering aviation, transport, science, and education cooperation.

This was reported in a press release published by the press service of the Government of Turkmenistan following the official visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The following documents were signed and exchanged by the parties:

- Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Academy of Sciences of Malaysia on scientific cooperation and exchange.

- Memorandum of Understanding between the State Service “Turkmenhowayollary” and the Ministry of Transport of Malaysia on transport sector cooperation.

- Air Services Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Malaysia regulating bilateral air connectivity.

- Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Turkmenistan and Malaysia on training of diplomats and scientific exchange cooperation.

- Student exchange and mobility agreement between Oguz Khan Engineering and Technology University of Turkmenistan and Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN).

- Student exchange and mobility agreement between Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction and UNITEN.

- Student exchange and mobility agreement between State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan and UNITEN.

The documents were signed during the Malaysia-Turkmenistan Forum in Ashgabat in the presence of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

For reference, diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Malaysia were established in 1992, with embassies subsequently opened in Ashgabat and Kuala Lumpur, reflecting a steady institutionalization of bilateral ties over time.

The core pillar of economic cooperation is the energy sector, where Malaysia’s state oil and gas company PETRONAS has operated in Turkmenistan since 1996 under production-sharing agreements in the Caspian Sea offshore blocks. The company has invested heavily in upstream development and gas production, making Malaysia one of the key Asian energy partners of Turkmenistan. Beyond hydrocarbons, bilateral cooperation has gradually expanded into trade, education, transport connectivity and investment promotion.