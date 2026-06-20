Uzbekistan looks to boost trade and exports to Afghanistan

Photo: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Uzbek business leaders and trade officials met to discuss opportunities for expanding exports to Afghanistan and increasing the presence of domestic products in the neighboring market.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, following the roundtable on June 19.

The roundtable, held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, brought together industry association representatives, entrepreneurs, and officials from the Termiz International Trade Center.

Participants discussed measures to boost export activity to Afghanistan, increase shipments of locally produced goods, and create new trade opportunities for Uzbek businesses.

"Expanding exports to Afghanistan, increasing the supply of Uzbek-made products to the market, and creating new trade opportunities for entrepreneurs remain key priorities for strengthening bilateral economic ties," participants at the meeting said.

Officials noted that exhibitions and trade events being organized at the Termiz International Trade Center under the initiative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry are helping Uzbek companies access foreign markets, strengthen business ties, and promote bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on the center’s activities, including efforts to increase export volumes, improve conditions for foreign buyers, enhance investment attractiveness, and develop trade infrastructure.

Entrepreneurs were also invited to establish permanent showrooms at the center, showcase their products, and expand their presence in the Afghan market through new partnership opportunities.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to strengthen regional trade links and position the Termiz International Trade Center as a gateway for commerce with Afghanistan and other neighboring markets.