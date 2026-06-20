Tajikistan plans construction of sausage production facility in Khovaling district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. A sausage production enterprise is planned to be built in Munk settlement of Khovaling district, Tajikistan’s Khatlon region.

This was stated in a press release from the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The project was presented to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during his working visit to the district on June 20.

According to the project, the enterprise will have a processing capacity of up to 1 tonne of meat per day and is expected to provide 20 local residents with permanent jobs.

The project is part of efforts to develop local food production and increase the supply of domestically produced goods.

The entrepreneur’s livestock farm, which currently includes more than 20 dairy cows of spotted breeds and 100 Swedish breed cows, is expected to provide the necessary raw materials for both the dairy production facility “Asri Vahdat” and the future sausage enterprise.

Meanwhile, the planned construction of a sausage production enterprise in Khovaling district reflects the continued development of local food processing capacities and efforts to expand domestic production. The project could contribute to strengthening the agricultural value chain by connecting livestock farming with meat processing, allowing locally produced raw materials to be transformed into finished products.

The facility’s planned capacity of up to 1 tonne of meat processing per day and the creation of 20 permanent jobs could support employment and economic activity in the district. In addition, the integration of the enterprise with the entrepreneur’s existing livestock farm may help ensure a stable supply of raw materials and improve production efficiency.