Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Kyrgyzstan and Germany discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in various fields.

This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic – Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev and the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Bavaria and Thuringia Reinhold Krammel.

"The sides discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation between the two countries in such areas as the economy, investment, and the holding of joint business forums," the statement said.

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers also noted with satisfaction the steady development of cooperation within the framework of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council.

The parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council in September this year in the Kyrgyz Republic and emphasized the importance of starting preparations for its substantive agenda.

Reinhold Krammel raised a number of issues, including the need to take measures to support the development of small and medium-sized businesses in the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and develop Kyrgyz-German economic relations.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is steadily positioning its economic cooperation with Germany as a platform for expanding investment ties and strengthening business engagement, particularly through institutional formats such as the Kyrgyz-German Business Council.

The discussions highlight a shared focus on practical areas of cooperation, including trade facilitation, investment promotion, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises, which are seen as key drivers of economic diversification in Kyrgyzstan.