Iranian negotiating team to visit Switzerland - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. In the coming hours, an Iranian negotiating team will travel to Switzerland to hold talks with the U.S. side.

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Ismail Baghai said in a statement to local media.

"Iran's negotiating team will travel to Switzerland to hold talks with the US side. The purpose of the visit is to demand that the other side fulfill its obligations," he said.

According to him, discussions to reach a final agreement will begin if the obligations stipulated in clauses 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of the memorandum of understanding are fulfilled and continued.

Baghai said that at the current time, this situation is not observed. The Iranian delegation intends to determine during the visit how the other side will fulfill its obligations.

"If even a small part of the memorandum of understanding is not implemented, the entire agreement faces an unknown situation. The Iranian side has fulfilled its obligations and expects the other side to fulfill its obligations as well. Israel's failure to implement the ceasefire in Lebanon is a clear violation of my memorandum of understanding," he noted.

The Foreign Ministry official added that the Iranian side did not sign commitments that will not be implemented. These commitments were signed after several weeks of intense discussions and the efforts of mediators. Naturally, the Iranian side will make every effort to implement them.

As the US and Iran failed to reach concrete results regarding their nuclear program, the US and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, and Iran has been firing missiles and drones at Israel and US facilities in the region since that day. A ceasefire agreement was reached between the parties on April 7, mediated by Pakistan.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the United States on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.