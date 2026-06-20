Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss allied relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his counterpart from Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, have discussed the allied relations between the two countries.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a phone conversation between the ministers held on June 20.

"During the phone conversation, issues arising from the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, high-level mutual visits, the implementation of the agreements reached, as well as directions of cooperation in trade, economy, investments, transport, logistics, and other areas of mutual interest were discussed.

In the course of the conversation, issues of cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States, the UN, and other multilateral platforms, were also considered.

The ministers also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest," the information said.