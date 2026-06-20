Iran's IRGC reports closure of Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

This was announced in the statement by the IRGC.

According to the statement, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to ships in response to the failure to implement the first clause of the agreement to end the war between Iran and the U.S. and the continuous violation of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon by Israel.

The information noted that this is the first response to the other side's failure to fulfill its obligations. If the ceasefire violation continues, further steps will be taken to fulfill its obligations.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.